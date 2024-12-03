Hong Kong

Hong Kong is set to showcase 2,500 panda sculptures starting on Saturday, December 7, following the birth of two cubs at a local theme park. The exhibits were displayed at Hong Kong’s airport on Monday, December 2, in a launch ceremony of PANDA GO! FEST HK, the city’s biggest panda-themed exhibition.

Excited to welcome 2,500 PANDA GO panda sculptures to Hong Kong!?Today, we celebrated their arrival with a Grand Welcome ceremony. Even local stars like Louis Koo and Charmaine Sheh couldn’t resist! Meet these adorable pandas at various locations across the city this December! pic.twitter.com/dcJMpF34g7 — Hong Kong (@discoverhk) December 2, 2024 ×

The sculptures will be publicly displayed at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui, a well-known shopping location following showcasing in three more places this month, including Ocean Park, where the twin cubs reside with their parents and two other pandas that were gifted by Beijing earlier this year.

Six of the panda sculptures were inspired by these bears. The sculptures are made of rubber barrels, resins and other materials.

The mother of the cubs, Ying Ying, who became the world’s oldest first-time panda mother in August, may be open to visitors by February next year.

In another event on Monday (Dec. 2) at Ocean Park, the new pair of pandas, An An and Ke Ke, that arrived from Beijing, were open to media preview. While An An was seen enjoying bamboo, Ke Ke climbed on an installation. They will be open to visit by the public on Sunday, December 8.

Panda economy

The exhibitions in Hong Kong reflect the boost in its economy as the Chinese financial hub attracts more tourism through pandas.

Pandas are seen as the unofficial mascot of China, with various giant pandas given on loan to overseas zoos in what is considered a soft-power diplomatic tool.

Hong Kong’s tourism industry is hoping to see increased visitors fir the six pandas despite the cost of panda care being expensive. Authorities have urged businesses to make use of the bears’ popularity and seize the opportunities in the “panda economy.”

The organisers have invited some famous public figures, including musician Pharrell Williams, to make special-edition sculpture designs. Most of the pandas were auctioned, and the money will be donated to Ocean Park for panda conservation efforts.

