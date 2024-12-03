Beijing

Chinese researchers are claiming to have found proof that Japan tried to make biological weapons during the Second World War and carried out horrifying medical tests on captives. Researchers trying to unravel the mysteries of the dark period claim they have found Bacillus anthracis at a Japanese World War II-era laboratory in northeastern China.

The bacteria, known to cause anthrax, was discovered at Unit 731, a place where scientists are said to have intentionally infected prisoners with pathogens to develop biological weapons, as per historical accounts. Another study at the site had earlier detected B. anthracis in three soil samples, Gizmodo reported.

Researchers from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing analysed the site and presented their findings about the said atrocities carried out at Unit 731 in a research letter published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases on November 20.

“B. anthracis is considered one of the most serious and threatening agents for conducting biowarfare or bioterrorism,” the researchers wrote in the letter.

They said that while there have been records of the use of Bacillus anthracis in biowarfare during World War II, evidence for it has been limited.

Scientists warn of similar remains in other WWII sites

Anthrax can prove fatal, with the infected person experiencing black sores, swollen neck, fever, nausea, and trouble breathing.

The scientists confirmed the presence of the anthrax-causing bacteria by isolating its genetic material from the samples. Its physical, biochemical, and genetic properties were then analysed, after which the researchers sequenced the genome of the isolated strain and identified the key genes.

“By analysing the distribution of the positive samples, qualities of the isolated strain, and historical documents, we established a chain of evidence supporting the hypothesis that B. anthracis was misused in inhumane medical experiments and likely for developing biological weapons during WWII,” the researchers wrote.

Samples were also taken from 12 other locations near the lab, but none of them had any traces of B. anthracis. This led the scientists to conclude that the bacteria in the positive samples did not naturally occur in the local environment.

They have warned that not only humans but animals and nature are at risk of being infected by similar remains at other World War II sites, if not dealt with properly.

(With inputs from agencies)