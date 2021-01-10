Hong Kong slams West for 'double standards' after allegations of illegal arrests of activists

A few hours after the US, UK, Australia and Canada jointly condemned the arrests of 50 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong that took place last week, the Hong Kong government has accused the West of having "double standards". The Hong Kong government called these remarks "slander".

"Safeguarding national security through legislation is in line with international practice," the spokesman said. "We are appalled by remarks made by some overseas government officials that seemed to suggest that people with certain political beliefs should be immune to legal sanctions."

Also read| US, Canada, Britain, Australia condemn Hong Kong arrests of activists

The statement was published in the South China Morning Post where the spokesperson also claimed that the arrests were made based on proper evidence and were in strict accordance with the respective laws, and has also claimed that the detainees were trying to 'overthrow' the government.

However, the West countries disagree with this defence. "It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views," the foreign ministers said in the joint statement issued by Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Also read| Thousands rally in Hong Kong New Year protest

"We call on the Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong without fear of arrest and detention."

The clash of statements came after nearly 50 opposition lawmakers and activists in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday after being accused of violating the national security law — which has been denounced and criticised by majority West governments and international human rights groups.

Arrested people included names such as James To Kun-sun, Lam Cheuk-ting, Andrew Wan Siu-kin, Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu and Wu Chi-wai, as well as pollster Dr Robert Chung Ting-yiu, who helped organise the event.