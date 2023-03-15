Honduras to sever ties with Taiwan, seeks diplomatic relations with China

The Central American country of Honduras will be severing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan to forge an official relationship with China, informed President Xiomara Castro on Wednesday.

"I have instructed Chancellor Eduardo Reina to manage the opening of official relations with the People's Republic of China, as a sign of my determination to comply with the Government Plan and expand the borders freely in concert with the nations of the world," tweeted Castro.

He instruido al Canciller Eduardo Reina, para que gestione la apertura de relaciones oficiales con la República Popular China, como muestra de mi determinación para cumplir el Plan de Gobierno y expandir las fronteras con libertad en el concierto de las naciones del mundo. — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) March 14, 2023 ×

Speaking to reporters, Reina said the government needed to look at 'things very pragmatically and seek the best benefit for the Honduran people'.

After the announcement, Taiwan’s foreign ministry released a statement expressing 'serious concerns' and urged Honuras to not fall into China's trap.

“Taiwan is a sincere and reliable ally. Our country has always assisted Honduras in its national development to the best of our capabilities," said the ministry in a statement. "China’s only goal in developing relations with Honduras is to shrink our country’s international space, it has no sincere intentions to cooperate for the good of the Honduran people."

If Honduras goes ahead with the decision, it will leave Taiwan with formal diplomatic ties to 13 countries only. Costa Rica (2007), Panama (2017), El Salvador (2018) and Nicaragua (2021) are the other countries that have severed ties with Taiwan in recent times.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's sensitive visit to the United States and Central America. Experts suggest that the move by Honduras has been designed to pile pressure on the USA.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders slammed Castro for attempting to antagonise the USA which is Honduras' top trade partner with thousands of families dependent on remittance income.

Despite having no diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the US has been one of the most formidable backer and arms suppliers to the island nation. However, ever since former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022, China has launched an aggressive international campaign to isolate Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan is a renegade province that must be unified. Any nation having or attempting to forge diplomatic relations with Taiwan is given a cold-shoulder treatment by Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies)