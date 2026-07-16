/‘High-T Department of War’: Hegseth mandates testosterone screening for US troops

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday (Jul 16) announced that all US troops, including women, will now have to get a screening for “testosterone deficiency”. He said that the move was necessary to allow them to operate at their “absolute best”. The screening program will be conducted annually as part of the required medical screenings for service members aged 30 and older. Hegseth said soldiers with low testosterone can receive a hormone treatment voluntarily. He did not specify whether female troops will be included in the screening process.