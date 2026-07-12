/Ro Khanna eyeing 2028 US presidential race? Indian-origin Democrat says, ‘I have something unique to offer...’

Indian-origin US Congressman Ro Khanna has suggested that he is “strongly considering” a run for the White House in 2028, with his recent visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank likely to become a key part of his campaign.

Khanna’s remarks came after he said he was detained for nearly 90 minutes by a group of armed Israeli settlers while visiting a Palestinian village that had been destroyed in recent settler attacks. He alleged that settlers carrying US-made M4 rifles blocked his vehicle and that Israeli soldiers supported the settlers instead of helping him.

“Imagine how people feel every day, Palestinians under the occupation, if they could make an American congressperson feel powerless for 90 minutes,” Khanna told The New York Times, describing the incident as a deeply frightening experience.

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Speaking to Reuters, Khanna said he was “strongly considering” a presidential bid and said his experience in the West Bank would shape his campaign. “I have something unique to offer about the injustices of Palestinians. I’m going to go to every corner of America, regardless of whether I run or not, and tell their stories and tell the story of what is happening in the West Bank,” he said.

Khanna’s position reflects a growing divide within the Democratic Party, where progressive leaders have become increasingly critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Several Democrats have also called for limiting US military aid to Israel.

Beyond foreign policy, Khanna has outlined an agenda focused on economic opportunity and inclusion. “I represent the economic future, and I have a clear road map of how we’re going to make sure every part of this country has an economic stake in the future,” he said, highlighting worker ownership, AI-driven growth, healthcare and childcare.