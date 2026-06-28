/High alert in Delhi, Uttarakhand after emails warn of 'possible terror attack'

A major security scare has put Delhi and Uttarakhand on high alert as authorities received emails warning of a possible major terrorist attack. According to Delhi Police sources quoted in several media reports, the messages mentioned several temples, government offices and political leaders as potential targets. As the emails put the forces in frenzy, police and intelligence officials intensified surveillance across sensitive locations in Delhi and Uttarakhand. The authorities are also trying to determine the credibility of the threats. The intelligence agencies are coordinating closely with state police forces to assess the situation and strengthen security at sensitive locations.

According to intelligence inputs, Khalistani terrorists could attempt to carry out attacks in the coming days, targeting religious places, government institutions, railway stations and police personnel in both Delhi and Uttarakhand. The latest security alert comes in the backdrop of recent tensions involving Nihang Sikhs and the Uttarakhand Police. Authorities believe the recent confrontation has heightened concerns, although the authenticity of the threat emails and any direct link to the standoff are still under investigation.

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What led to the Nihang-Uttarakhand Police standoff?

The confrontation traces its origins to an incident on June 16 in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district. According to police, a verbal argument broke out between a group of Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from the Hemkund Sahib Yatra and local traders. The dispute allegedly escalated into violence, with four local residents sustaining injuries after being attacked with swords. An FIR was registered following the incident, and four Nihang pilgrims were arrested before being sent to judicial custody.

The arrests triggered protests by members of the Nihang community. On June 20, a group occupied a gurdwara in Nagarasu in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, where they remained for several days before leaving on June 23 after holding prayers and meditation. A larger gathering later marched towards Dehradun on June 25, demanding the release of the arrested Nihangs and alleging bias in the police investigation.