Study shows napping increases risk of blood sugar and having stroke

Planning to take that sweet after-lunch nap or a quick power nap before going to the gym? You might want to wait, as a new study published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association has revealed that people who often take a nap have higher chances of developing blood pressure and having a stroke.

Reportedly, the study used data from over 360,000 participants and reached the conclusion. Blood, urine, and saliva samples in addition to information about the lifestyles of the participants were collected for the study.

Accordingly, individuals who took a frequent nap had a 12 per cent higher chance of developing blood pressure issues while it also increased the risk of stroke by 24 per cent. The study also noted that for individuals younger than 60, napping frequently increased the chance of developing high blood pressure by at least 20 per cent, when compared to non-napping people.

Poor night's sleep means frequent afternoon naps

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, experts remarked that taking more naps was intricately connected to not getting a proper night's sleep.

“Poor sleep at night is associated with poorer health, and naps are not enough to make up for that. This study echoes other findings that generally show that taking more naps seems to reflect an increased risk for problems with heart health and other issues.” said one of the experts.

The study leaned towards the side of sleep behaviour experts who argue that napping is a warning of an underlying sleep disorder in some individuals.

However, it is also pertinent to note that the majority of the people who took part in the study and took frequent naps smoked cigarettes, drank daily, snored, had insomnia and reported being an evening person.

A 15 to 20 minutes nap is encouraged. Anything more than that and one risks contracting life-threatening diseases. Moreover, those suffering from insomnia are advised to not indulge in afternoon naps.

