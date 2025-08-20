/He brought a condom? Israeli officer meets 15-year-old for 'sexual contact', nabbed

Add as a preferred source on Google

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 03:05 IST
Image of the accused Photograph: (National Cyber Directorate)

Story highlights

An Israeli officer was arrested in Las Vegas for trying to have sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. Police said that the accused also brought a condom to the location where he was going to meet the minor.

An Israeli government official was charged with soliciting a minor girl in Las Vegas. Police said the accused, Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, brought a condom to have "sexual contact" with the 15-year-old girl. He was reported to be a division head at the Israel National Cyber Directorate and was arrested after a sting operation by police aimed at online users seeking to sexually prey on children.

“The sexual contact included bringing a condom and taking the decoy to ‘Cirque du Soleil’,” which stages elaborate shows along the Las Vegas Strip, said police documents seen by 8NewsNow.

