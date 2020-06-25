Hawaii to implement pre-arrival coronavirus test option as quarantine alternative

Hawaii will implement a pre-travel coronavirus testing option for travellers to the US state as an alternative to a two week travel quarantine.

This decision came hours after the Department of Justice backed a lawsuit challenging the quarantine.

“Beginning August 1, we will be implementing pre-travel testing programme for travellers to Hawaii as an alternative for 14-day mandatory quarantine,” Governor David Ige said in a briefing.

The current 14-day mandatory quarantine for everyone travelling into the state began in March, with the governor later extending it until the end of June.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DOJ gave its support to a lawsuit challenging the state’s coronavirus measures, saying visitors are being denied rights granted to most island residents. The lawsuit was filed by Nevada and California residents who own property in Hawaii.

Tourism is a big part of Hawaii’s economy - more than 10.4 million visitors came to the islands last year, supporting some 216,000 jobs in a population of around 1.4 million, according to the state tourism authority.