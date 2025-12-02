/Has Pakistan allowed Imran Khan's sister to meet him amid Sec 144 in Rawalpindi? What we know

Amid mounting pressure on Pakistan government regarding the whereabouts of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the jail authorities have may now have decided to allow his sister to meet him on Tuesday (December 2) at Adiala Jail. This comes as Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going ahead with its planned protest in Rawalpindi demanding access to Imran Khan. Though the authorities have imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi banning public gatherings, it might give in to the demands by the PTI members and Khan's family. Citing sources, News18, reported that jail authorities are allowing only his sister, Uzma, and one vetted lawyer to meet the former PM under a strict gag order that bars any discussion related to social media. However, no such reports have appeared in Pakistani media and there is no official confirmation on the same.

Where is Imran Khan?

The whereabouts of the former Pakistani PM Imran Khan is not known with her sisters now having filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala jail superintendent and other officials. While his sons have demanded proof of his life from the authorities, his last social media post was on November 5. Reportedly delivered after meeting his sister, the post accused Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, of exerting total control over the state.