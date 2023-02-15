Has North Korea added a new ICBM unit to its military?

An unknown flag attached to North Korea's Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) launcher has triggered speculations that the country might have launched a new ICBM military unit, a new addition to its military, as per Reuters. So how does this information regarding a possible new ICBM military unit come to the fore?

As per a video from last week, 9 February, during the country's military parade, Reuters witnessed an unknown flag which was latched on a new ICBM launcher. This video insinuated that Pyongyang might just be restructuring its military with a separate unit of new ICBMs.

Last week, North Korea flexed its nuclear muscles by carrying out a military parade showcasing its ICBM missiles, which some experts say could be a mockup of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.

One senior fellow at Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul said that the flag "effectively confirmed the new ICBM unit," the news agency reported. The expert went on to say that this new military unit suggests that the country could be preparing for the testing of a solid-fuel weapon.

North Korea already has well-placed specialised units which have their own flags. However, up until now, all the past ICBM parades used to have either a national flag or devoid of it at all. In the video, there were different types of flags were seen at the parade venue.

One of them was a new red-gold flag. The flag had a black missile soaring into the sky inside a circle. Another flag was marked "2022.11". This could mean North Korea's Hwasong-17 missile launch, the time when the country restarted its ICBM testing in 2017.

In the midst of North Korea's relentless show of its military prowess last year, the United States Air Force also launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from California recently. The US and North Korea have been at daggers drawn over their nuclear capabilities, with one trying to supersede another.

Moreover, as per North Korea's state media, Korean People's Army (KPA) redesigned its flags this week in an impetus to strengthen its army. North Korea's KCNA news agency said Monday that many units of services and arms of the army have been "expanded and reorganised, major operational combat duties assigned to them as required by the new situation and environment and the strategic and tactical missions of overall units changed."

