Kamala Harris breaks barriers as America's first Black, South Asian woman Vice President

Kamala Harris on Wednesday became the first woman Vice President of the United States, during a ceremony which took place at the West Front of the Capitol. 56-year-old Harris is the country's 49th Vice President and will serve as the deputy of 46th American President - Joe Biden.

Harris took over the duties of VP from Mike Pence, while Biden succeeded Donald Trump.

In her first tweet as Vice President, Harris exclaimed - "Ready to serve". Besides being the first-ever woman Vice President of the country, Harris is also the first Black and first South Asian Vice President of the United States.

Harris is the daughter of Indian immigrants coming from Chennai. Her husband is also making history. Douglas Emhoff is the first "Second Gentleman" of the United States.

Harris' oath was administered by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the US Supreme Court. Harris was sworn in on two Bibles - one belonging to a close family friend Regina Shelton, and the other belonging to Thurgood Marshall - the first African American Supreme Court justice.

Harris' mom is Indian, while her father is from Jamaica. She was born in Oakland, California in 1964.

Harris is a woman of many firsts. In 2003, she won her first race for San Francisco's district attorney, who became the first Black women to hold office in California. When she was elected as California's attorney general in 2010, she became the first Black woman to do so. In 2016, she became the second Black woman to be elected as a US senator. And today, she made history again.