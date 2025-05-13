Published: May 13, 2025, 18:09 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 18:09 IST

As US President Donald Trump embarked his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Gulf country arranged a mobile McDonald's unit as a "sign of hospitality" to the US president.

The mobile McDonald's was stationed near the Saudi Royal Court and was part of the elaborate welcome Trump received in Riyadh.

Some users on social media called it an "ultimate sign of hospitality.” The mobile unit was labelled in both Arabic and English and drew widespread attention on social media.

It mobile McDonald caught attention for catering to Trump's love for McD and specifically fast food.



The journalists covering Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia spotted the remote fast food unit.

Moreover, Trump has referred to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman as his friend as the two nations have maintained strong and good ties for decades.

To further impress the US president, Saudi Arabia pulled out the move, by setting a McDonald's remote truck, knowing about Trump's love for McD.

The food truck was parked outside a media hub called "Media Oasis" where journalists hosted Trump amid a video showcasing Saudi mega-projects like the futuristic NEOM city and the upcoming 2034 FIFA World Cup, Newsweek reported.

One of the users on X, commented, "I'm loving it." While another commented, "This is cool...One of the most significant things to emphasize Trumps welcome was the purple carpet rolled out for POTUS. It signifies royalty in Saudi Arabia. That is a true sign of respect."

Another user posted, "Forget red carpets, it’s McFlurries for foreign policy now."