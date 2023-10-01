ugc_banner

Hamish Ogston sex scandal: Millionaire accused of concealing sex workers as 'bamboo basket weavers'

LondonUpdated: Oct 01, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

British millionaire Hamish Ogston | Hamish.Ogston.co.uk Photograph:(Others)

Hamish Ogston, one of Britain's richest persons, has been accused of exploiting vulnerable sex workers from Southeast Asia.

A swathe of documents, details of which were first reported by The Times newspaper, suggest Ogston's involvement in trafficking Thai and Filipina sex workers, hosting women who initially entered the country as tourists but engaged in sex work at his property.

This investigation is based on approximately 1,000 leaked documents, corroborated by interviews and open-source information.

It shows how Ogston used his wealth to fund and conceal his activities, employing a false name 'James Mac', conducting financial transactions under it, and even using aliases for anonymity.

What all Ogston has been accused of? 

The accusations against Ogston include trafficking, illegal employment, drug procurement, extreme exploitation, and attempts to bring sex workers under false pretenses into the country.

Ogston is also accused of trying to bring Thai sex workers falsely claiming to be "bamboo basket weavers" into the country in 2022.

Ogston has also been accused of paying another Thai sex worker to procure prostitutes and class-A drugs, including crystal meth and cocaine, between 2014 and 2023.

Ogston's response

Ogston vehemently denies these accusations, stating that they do not amount to systematic exploitation.

However, potential offences include immigration, prostitution, and human trafficking laws, as well as knowingly employing adults without the right to work or controlling prostitution for gain. all carrying significant prison sentences.

What does it mean?

The impact of Ogston's alleged exploitation on the women involved has been severe. 

Some women reportedly required medical attention due to extreme sexual acts he allegedly demanded.

The Metropolitan Police's handling of reports regarding his activities is also under scrutiny, and they have launched an investigation into potential wrongdoing by officers.

Ogston's use of the alias "James Mac" in all his dealings related to criminal activities have been reported as a deliberate attempt to maintain anonymity.

