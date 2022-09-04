Hamas executes five Palestinians of Gaza, accusing them of murder, supporting Israel

The Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas movement declared on Sunday that it had executed five Palestinians, two of whom were accused of "collaboration" with Israel.

“On Sunday morning, the death sentence was carried out against two condemned over collaboration with the occupation (Israel), and three others in criminal cases,” Hamas said in a statement. It added that the defendants had previously been given “their full rights to defend themselves.”

The initials and years of birth of the five Palestinians who were executed by Hamas were supplied, but not their full names. Two men who were hanged for "collaborating" with Israel were born in 1978 and 1968, respectively.

The oldest of the two lived in Khan Yunis, a city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip that is under blockade. According to Hamas, he was found guilty of giving Israel "information on men of the resistance, their domicile... and the location of rocket launchpads" in 1991.

According to the statement, the second was criticised for providing Israel with information in 2001 "that resulted in the targeting and death of residents" by Israeli soldiers.

The announcement claimed that the three other people who were executed on Sunday had all been found guilty of murder.

