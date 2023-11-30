Hamas, Israel agree to one-day truce extension as negotiations continue

Israel and Hamas reached a last-minute agreement on Thursday to extend their six-day ceasefire, granting negotiators additional time to finalize deals involving the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners. The extension is crucial for ongoing humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza, which suffered extensive damage during a deadly Hamas incursion into southern Israel on October 7.

The Israeli military, in a statement released just before the temporary truce's expiration at 0500 GMT, affirmed the continuation of the operational pause. This extension hinges on mediator efforts to advance the process of releasing hostages, adhering to the agreed-upon framework.

Hamas, having released 16 hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners the previous day, confirmed the truce's continuation for a seventh day. The conditions of the ceasefire, encompassing the cessation of hostilities and the entry of humanitarian aid, remain unchanged, as stated by a foreign ministry spokesperson from Qatar—a key mediator alongside Egypt and the United States.

Israel's prime minister’s office reported receiving a list of women and children in line with the agreement's terms, ensuring the truce's continuation. However, Hamas asserted that Israel declined to accept an additional seven women and children, along with the bodies of three hostages, which strained negotiations for extending the truce.

Before the agreement, both Israel and Hamas had expressed readiness to resume hostilities. A Reuters tally indicates that 97 hostages have been freed since the truce's commencement, with the Israeli military stating that 145 hostages remain in Gaza. Notably, two Russian and four Thai citizens were released outside the agreement's framework, along with 10 Israeli citizens, including five dual nationals.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's arrival in Tel Aviv underscored diplomatic efforts to discuss the ceasefire extension. President Joe Biden, committed to securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas, emphasized this objective following the release of American Liat Beinin.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the "epic humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, emphasising the need for a ceasefire to replace the temporary truce. China urged the United Nations Security Council to formulate a concrete timetable and roadmap for a two-state solution, aiming for a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.

Jordan is set to host a conference attended by major relief agencies to coordinate aid for Gaza. Meanwhile, the US is urging Israel to specify combat zones and safe areas for Palestinian civilians during operations to prevent a recurrence of high civilian casualties.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.