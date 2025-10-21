/Hamas asks for more time and heavy machinery to find and handover bodies of remaining Israeli hostages

Hamas has reiterated its demand for more time and heavy machinery to locate and hand over the bodies of Israeli hostages under the peace deal. According to Israel, Hamas still hasn't returned the remains of 15 hostages, as was agreed upon in the deal which stopped the two-year-long conflict between the two sides. According to Israel, Hamas can return the bodies in a much lesser timeframe, and the delay is intentional, while concerns remain over the repurposing of heavy machinery it is asking for. The US-mediated deal was struck on October 10, after which the exchange of hostages and bodies began.

Hamas wants more time and machinery to return bodies of Israeli hostages

“We are ready to recover and hand over all the bodies [of the hostages] according to the agreement; we have no desire to keep anyone with us — let them return to their relatives, and our martyrs will also return and be buried with dignity," said Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya says in an interview with the Al-Qahira Al-Akhbariya news channel.

The reason behind the demand is the difficulty in locating the hostages' bodies, as they are under the rubble in Gaza, which suffered the most damage during the conflict between the two sides.

How is the ceasefire deal working out?

After the announcement of the ceasefire, Israel has so far returned 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,718 detainees from Gaza, along with the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each Israeli hostage's remains. Hamas, on the other hand, has released all 20 alive hostages along with 13 dead bodies as well, leaving 15 bodies with Hamas so far.

The conflict saw widespread damage and loss of lives as well as property, especially in Gaza Strip, which ended after US President Donald Trump mediated a peace deal ensuring a ceasefire between the two sides.