H-1B visa's March 17 deadline likely to get extended as applicants face glitches

The US is expected to extend its H-1B visa deadline, as applicants from all over the world including from India and countries of the subcontinent complained of issues while completing their applications on the designated portal.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Twitter, "Currently, some users are not able to complete the H-1B registration process. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working to fix the issue. We will extend the registration deadline. Stay tuned for more details.”

H-1B visa application: Which dates are important?

The H-1B visa application registration began on March 1 and is scheduled to end on March 17, 2023.

"If we receive enough registrations by March 17, we will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users’ myUSCIS online accounts. If we do not receive enough registrations, all registrations that were properly submitted in the initial registration period will be selected. We intend to notify account holders by March 31," the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in an official statement.

H-1B visa application: How to register?

To register for an H-1B visa, an applicant is required to make a USCIS account and then use a “registrant" account within myUSCIS to submit further registrations. Following that, an applicant must select on "I am an H-1B registrant" account type option.

However, registrants are not able to give more information until the initial registration period opens.

A nominal fee of $10 is required for every registration and it is non-refundable.

The USCIS operates on an October to September calendar, thus applicants chosen for FY2023 would be able to begin employment in October 2023.

H-1B visa application: What does it require?

The H1-B electronic registration process requires the applicants and their authorised employers who intend to hire the concerned applicant to complete a registration form that asks for basic information about the two.

The H-1B visa is basically a work permit that allows foreign workers to go to the United States and work for American companies, mostly tech firms that hire high-skilled tech workers from other countries.

