Greek police transfers migrants to temporary tent after fire destroys camp

The Greek police is moving hundreds of migrants to a temporary tent after the infamous migrants camps were destroyed few weeks back.

A police operation has been launched by the local authorities to help these migrants shoift to another new tent temporarily. The operation also involved around 70 female officers to make sure the young girls and women are comfortable.

"The operation began with many officers in white body suits. Things are calm and migrants are slowly streaming into the new camp," local reporters of Reuters were told.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said nearly 1,200 people were present in the camp who are now being transferred.

The new temporary tent camp at Kara Tepe, near the island's port of Mytilene, is ready to take in at least 8,000 people, but officials have said that some of the migrants were reluctant to move there as they hoped to leave the island.

The decision has been taken after thousands of migrants were seen camping outside the temporary settlement at Kara Tepe.

"We are smoothly moving into completing the resettlement of all (asylum-seekers) into this temporary facility," Mitarachi said.

The authorities have blamed the fire on the migrants, claiming the initial reports have pointed that the migrants, themselves, started the fire.

While some European countries came out to support and take migrants to help, the Greek authorities are not happy with the reactions and allegations.

"Our country, the Aegean islands, bore a huge burden during these five years into the migration crisis. The European Union must finally be more specific about European solidarity," Mitarachi said.

"Five islands cannot be carrying the whole burden of migrant flows into the European Union."