/'Graveyard for aggressors': Iran's BIG warning to US after attack on missile sites, mine-laying boats

In its latest warning to the US, Iranian Revolutionary Guards official has said that the armed forces are ready “with full magazines.” In a statement quoted by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy political chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy also added that the possibility of war is low. This comes after US attacked Iran's missile sites, mine-laying boats near Strait of Hormuz. In its warning, the Iranian official also said that the area from Chabahar to Mahshahr will be turned into “graveyard for aggressors” referring to locations along Iran’s southern coast where the US launched its strike stating that if was a “self defense” attack.

“The possibility of war is low because of the enemy’s weakness. Do not doubt that we will turn the area from Chabahar to Mahshahr into a graveyard for aggressors," Mohammad Akbarzadeh said. Earlier on May 26, Rubio said that the blockage of Strait of Hormuz was “illegal and unlawful" and it will be opened one way or the another. Iranian Foreign Ministry warned the US of retaliation accusing Washington of violating the fragile ceasefire during the last 48 hours in the southern coastal province of Hormozgan. The statement added that Tehran “will not leave any evil unanswered and will not hesitate to defend the Iranian nation.”

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US strikes Iran again

The CENTCOM on May 25 said that US launched ‘self-defense strikes' on Iran. CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN that Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz were targeted. The strikes came in middle of the ceasefire and a possible deal between the two countries. Previously on Feb 28, Israel and the US had launched started a war after launching massive strike on Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strike on that day. Iran had retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Gulf nations that housed US bases and on Israel. Subsequently, Iran and the US blocked the Strait of Hormuz.