Republican lawmaker Lance Gooden has criticised the outgoing Biden administration's investigation against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, warning that such actions could damage vital international partnerships.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland dated 7 January, Gooden questioned the necessity of the investigation and urged the Justice Department (DOJ) to prioritise addressing domestic issues instead. He asked, "What will the US do if India refuses an extradition request? Is the DOJ or the Biden administration willing to escalate this case into an international incident between the United States and an ally like India?"

"The Department of Justice’s selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners like India, one of America’s strongest allies in the Asia-Pacific region," Gooden wrote.

He criticised the department for pursuing cases with "tenuous jurisdiction" and limited relevance to US interests, saying, "The DOJ should focus on punishing bad actors at home, rather than chasing rumours abroad."

Underlining the economic contributions of foreign investors like Adani, Gooden argued that targeting such entities could harm the US economy. "When we forego real threats from violent crime, economic espionage, and CCP influence and go after those who contribute to our economic growth, it discourages valuable new investors who are hopeful of investing in our country," he said.

He added, "Given the timing of these decisions coincides with the end of the Biden administration, concerns arise that the only true goal here is disruption for President Trump."

The lawmaker argued that taxpayer money should not be wasted on investigations in other countries with limited relevance to US interests. He added that the allegations in the Adani case, even if proven, would not warrant US jurisdiction. "These ‘bribes’ were allegedly paid to Indian state government officials, in India, by Indian executives of an Indian company, with no concrete involvement of or injury to any American party," Gooden wrote.

He also questioned the DOJ’s strategy, asking why no Americans had been charged in the case. "Were there no Americans involved in this alleged scheme? Why has the DOJ pursued this case against Gautam Adani when the alleged criminal act, and the parties allegedly involved, are in India? Do you seek to enforce justice in India?," he asked.

US prosecutors allege that Gautam Adani was involved in a scheme to bribe Indian officials with $265 million (approximately ₹2,200 crore) in exchange for favourable solar power contracts. The Adani Group, however, has dismissed the accusations as "baseless" and maintained that it complies with all laws.

