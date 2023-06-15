Global survey finds broad acceptance of same-sex marriage in India

Results from a recent survey on same-sex contradict the claims made by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 53 per cent of adult Indians are in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage. The results for India challenge the claim made by the Bar Council of India (BCI) that "more than 99.9 per cent of people in the country are opposed to the idea of same-sex marriage." India supports same-sex marriage Of the 53 per cent in support of same-sex marriage, 28 per cent expressed strong support, while 25 per cent showed moderate support for the idea.

On the other hand, 43 per cent of Indian adults said they 'totally oppose' same-sex marriages, with 31 per cent strongly opposing and 12 per cent moderately opposing such unions. The Pew Research Center survey Pew Research Center's latest survey was conducted in 24 countries across the world. The survey conducted between February 20 and May 22 evaluated how people across the globe viewed same-sex marriage.

It came up with results regarding India can be seen as encouraging for same-sex couples and their advocates. India and same-sex marriage Currently, the issue of the legalisation of same-sex marriages is being deliberated in the Indian Supreme Court; a five-judge bench is hearing the case. However, the Union government has voiced opposition to the legalisation of same-sex marriages, citing cultural and traditional norms.

While homosexuality is legal in India, marriage between two individuals of the same sex is still considered illegal.

As per the Wire, the survey results for India challenge the claim made by the Bar Council of India (BCI) that "more than 99.9 per cent of people in the country are opposed to the idea of same-sex marriage."

Reportedly, the BCI had based its claim on its own survey but had not released any detailed methodology, sample size, or other data points.

The BCI even passed a resolution opposing the legalisation of same-sex marriage and called on the Supreme Court to refrain from adjudicating on the issue, stating that it should be left to the legislative process. Global opinion of same-sex marriage Globally, the survey revealed that support for legalizing same-sex marriage is highest in Sweden, with 92 per cent of adults in favour, and lowest in Nigeria, with only 2 per cent supporting it.

The survey also examined attitudes across various demographic factors such as age, gender, political ideology, and religious beliefs.

In Western Europe, a strong majority of adults in countries such as Sweden (92 per cent), the Netherlands (89 per cent), Spain (87 per cent), France (82 per cent), and Germany (80 per cent) support same-sex marriage. These countries have already legalised such unions.



Acceptance of same-sex marriage around the world. Image courtesy: Pew Research Centre.

However, in Poland, only 41 per cent of adults support same-sex marriage, while in Hungary, the figure is even lower at 31 per cent. Same-sex marriages are not legal in these countries, and LGBTQ+ rights activists often face state repression.

In North America, 79 per cent of Canadians support same-sex marriage, while the figures stand at 63 per cent in both the United States and Mexico. All three countries have legalized same-sex marriage. In South America, 67 per cent of Argentinians and 52 per cent of Brazilians are in favour. These countries have also legalised same-sex marriage.

In the Asia-Pacific region, approximately three-quarters of adults in Australia (75 per cent) and Japan (74 per cent) support legalising same-sex marriage. While Australia has already legalised it, Japan has yet to do so.

South Korea is currently debating the issue, and 40 per cent of South Koreans support legalizing same-sex marriage, while 59 per cent oppose it. Indonesians showed strong opposition, with only 5 per cent supporting same-sex marriage.

The survey also found that in 12 countries, adults under 40 are more likely than older individuals to support same-sex marriage. Similarly, women in 14 countries expressed more support for legalising same-sex marriage compared to men. In 17 of the surveyed countries, individuals with higher levels of formal education were more likely to support allowing gays and lesbians to marry.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE