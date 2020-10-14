'Give you a big fat kiss': Donald Trump 'dances' at Florida rally post-virus treatment

US President Donald Trump "dance" at a rally in Florida attracted the ire of people amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country ahead of the US elections due to take place on November 3.

Watch:

The President's arm and leg movements were heavily criticised on social media while the song "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People played in the background.

Trump, 74, held the rally in battleground Florida in less than a week after coming back to the White House after being detected with the virus. The US president was admitted in Walter Reed Hospital for three days after his virus was discovered.

300,000+ Americans have died of COVID-19, with between 60,000 (Oxford) and 200,000 (Washington Post) of those deaths attributable to one man: Donald Trump.



And here was Trump, #TrumpGraveDancer, last night in Florida, the global epicenter of the pandemic: https://t.co/jdHR6d6jpS — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 14, 2020 ×

Trump said he was "immune" to the virus and later added that he felt "so powerful" with several in the crowd not wearing a mask.

"One thing with me, the nice part: I went through it, now they say I'm immune," Trump said at the rally, adding,"I feel so powerful, I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience."

"I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women, everyone, I'll just give you a big fat kiss," the president told the crowd.

The US president also threw face masks into the crowd after he got on stage.

Trump while taking a dig at Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden said "practically nobody showed up" at his campaign event.

"Oh, do I like Florida," the president said while asserting: "Twenty-two days from now, we are going to win this state, we are going to win four more years in the White House!"