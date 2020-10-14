We're going to crush the virus very quickly, it's happening already, says Trump in Pennsylvania rally

President Donald Trump campaigning in Pennsylvania said "this election is a simple choice: if Biden wins, China wins" as the US president continued his attack on the US presidential hopeful just days ahead of the US elections.

Watch:

"We're going to crush the virus very quickly. It's happening already," Trump told the crowd in Pennsylvania while adding, "soon it's going to be perfecto."

For years you had a President who apologized for America – now you have a President who is standing up for America, and standing up for Pennsylvania. So get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors, and GET OUT AND VOTE! https://t.co/gsFSgh2KPc pic.twitter.com/xfZtBixRkk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020 ×

Tump said Biden was "choking like a dog" during the televised debate.

Also Read: Trump defectors help Biden build leads in Wisconsin and Michigan

"One of the most important issues for Pennsylvania is the survival of your fracking industry. Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to abolish fracking," Trump said while attacking his Democratic opponent.

Proud citizens like you helped build this Country—and together, we are taking back our Country. We are returning power to YOU, the American People! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/rn69eJJAPV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020 ×

"He is handing control to the socialists and Marxists and left-wing extremists," Trump alleged while adding that, "he can't stand up to the lunatics running his party."

"For years you had a President who apologized for America – now you have a President who is standing up for America, and standing up for Pennsylvania," Trump said at the rally.

President Trump's wife Melania was not seen in the rally over a week after her last health report after doctors said her COVID-19 symptoms were mild. Melania Trump hasn't made a public appearance ever since Trump returned to the White House last week.