Germany's energy woes turn streets get darker, buildings colder

Winter is coming and with it Germany faces the looming threat of an energy shortage. To deal with this threat the nation's government has approved a new bylaw that will turn buildings colder and streets darker.

The law prohibits heating public spaces like town halls and train waiting rooms above 19 degrees Celsius (66.2F). However, social institutions like hospitals are exempted from this rule.

As per Guardian, the legislation will come into force in about a week's time and will remain in place for six months.

Watch | Germany: Heating of public buildings to be restricted, no illuminated advertising billboards

Germany recently had its Russian gas flows slashed to 20 per cent of its capacity.

Reuters reports that Russian gas giant Gazprom said it because of a "technical issue". Berlin, however, claims that the action is politically motivated in light of the sanctions Europe has imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Also read | Explained: Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, what are the consequences so far?

Moreover, legislation was passed to give trains carrying coal and oil priority over passenger or other commodities trains in order to reorder transportation on the railways.

Speaking to the press Economy Minister Robert Habeck said "Overall the measures save energy. However, not to the extent that we can sit back and say, 'That'll do now'".

Also read | ​​​​​​​Gazprom's halt of Nord Stream 1 pipeline plunges Europe into a gas crisis

The new law will also require the turning off of radiators in hallways, foyers, entranceways, and technical rooms. Buildings and monuments would no longer be lit just for aesthetic reasons.

Additionally, businesses may be prohibited from keeping their storefronts lit at night. The heating of private swimming pools will also be banned.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.