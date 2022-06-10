Germany pledges medical aid to Ukraine

Germany will help Ukraine provide medical help for war victims by helping build trauma centres for the wounded, donating prosthetic limbs and deploying German doctors to the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday.

"Ukraine needs humanitarian aid just as urgently as it needs our military support," the minister said during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Also read | Germany eases visa restrictions for Putin critics classified as 'undesirable' in Russia

The aid would include Germany helping to supply prostheses, deploying 200 doctors in Ukraine, setting up training on treating burns and connecting some hospitals in Ukraine to a telemedicine service, the ministry said in a statement.

Germany's largest artificial limb maker, Ottobock, is already in talks with the health ministry to help produce and fit prostheses in mobile container workshops and train orthopaedic specialists directly in Ukraine, a company spokesperson said.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine conflict: Foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine face death sentence

"Ottobock has partners in Ukraine and continues to supply products there, and the container workshops could make supplies possible wherever the network was destroyed by war," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says some 290 attacks on healthcare facilities have been recorded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Also read | Man accused of ploughing car through crowd in Berlin is 'mentally ill': Prosecutors

The German government has provided Ukraine with medical aid worth around 100 million euros ($105.76 million) so far and Germany's healthcare industry donated over 100 million euros, the ministry added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.