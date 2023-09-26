German minister admits Berlin sending outdated weapons to Ukraine for Russian war: Report

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has reportedly admitted that Berlin had occasionally sent outdated or almost non-functional military equipment to Ukraine.

"It does not only help to promise, and then you cannot deliver, or deliver things which do not work ... Some of our systems were really old-fashioned," Baerbock said in an interview with US media, according to Sputnik news agency.

“So, because we know and we said that in the beginning, some are not really functioning, when we deliver, it does have to work in the field,” she was quoted as saying.

Germany second-largest supplier to arms aid to Ukraine

Recently, Ukraine had refused to accept a batch of 10 archaic Leopard-1A5 from Germany on the grounds that these tanks required extensive repair work, the German publication Spiegel reported.

The Ukrainian said that the repair and maintenance work would require spare parts and technical expertise that Kyiv does not have.

Though initially late in responding to Ukraine’s demand for military aid, Germany has slowly become the second-largest contributor of arms aid to Ukraine.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy report, Germany, till July 2023, Germany has sent military aid worth $18.9 billion, second only to the United States which sent $ 46.6 billion worth of arms and military equipment.

In May this year, Berlin pledged to send military aid package worth 2.7bn euros ($2.95bn), “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine.

Poland’s tiff with Ukraine

The development comes after Poland, one of the most steadfast allies of Ukraine, refused to provide additional weaponry to Kyiv as row over Ukrainian grain intensified.

Poland, along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, had banned the imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds in a bid to protect their domestic market.

The move angered Ukraine which threatened to sue these countries if they didn’t revoke their decision.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country had decided to prioritise its own defence in the future.

“We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” he said.

In terms of exporting arms to Ukraine for the war, Poland has offered not much more than 320 Soviet-era tanks and 14 MiG-29 fighter fighters.

(With inputs from agencies)