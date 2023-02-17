Georgia grand jury probing 2020 fraud claims says some witnesses might have lied

A special grand jury in Georgia released released a highly-anticipated report on the actions of former president Donald Trump after the 2020 election, on Thursday. The report revealed two key findings, while leaving many other questions unanswered. It rejected Trump's claims of rigging and established “unanimously” that there was no widespread voter fraud in Georgia in 2020.

“The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place,” the grand jury said.

“We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election,” it added.

The report can play a crucial role in charging Trump and his allies with crimes linked to the 2020 polls, as the state prosecutors weigh whether to indict them or not.

The grand jury also recommended Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that some witnesses should be indicted for perjury. The jury said that they weren't satisfied with what some of them had said under oath. It said that they “received evidence from or involving 75 witnesses during the course of this investigation, the overwhelming majority of which information was delivered in person under oath.”

Perjury “may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” according to the report. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had ordered the limited release of the report earlier this week. His order stated that the report’s introduction and conclusion and the grand jury panel's concerns about witnesses lying under oath, will be made public.

The judge made it clear that nothing about any potential charges will be made public yet. This was so since some of the people named in those recommendations might be yet to appeared before the grand jury. No names were revealed and the report was just nine-pages long.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE