Georgia Governor Brian Kemp takes to Twitter to refute Donald Trump's allegations of election theft

Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, on Tuesday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to insist that the 2020 presidential election in his state "was not stolen".

Seemingly, the post was made in response to the recent criminal indictment of Donald Trump. Kemp was responding to an earlier post made by former US president Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump's claims

In his post, the former president had announced a press conference next week. He also pledged that he will present "irrefutable" evidence of election fraud at the media event.

Responding to this, Kemp wrote: "The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law."

"Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus," he added.

Chris Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who is also part of the 2024 presidential race, supported Kemp's post, and said: "This is a strong leader telling the truth. Others should try it."

Trump vs Kemp

This is reportedly the second time in less than a week that Kemp has taken on Trump on X. He previously criticised the former president for refusing to pledge support to the eventual 2024 Republican presidential nominee, and accused him of putting himself "ahead of the future of our country".

The Guardian reported that Trump has previously criticised Kemp and Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, in relation to his claims of election fraud.

The controversial phone call to Raffensperger from January 2021, during which Trump urged officials to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory, is believed to have played a role in Monday's indictment of Trump on charges including forgery and racketeering.

