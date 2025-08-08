/Breathtaking, heartbreaking: Gaza seen from air is all rubble and graves. What's left to occupy? WATCH

As the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan to occupy Gaza Strip, several journalists and aid workers have captured the destruction of the Palestinian enclave from the air and shared the visuals on social media this week. After two years of war, the destruction makes one wonder: What's left there to occupy?

What's happening in Gaza City?

The relentless war since October 2023 has forced nearly all 2 million Gazans into repeated displacement and devastated the region’s landscape. With aid trickling in slowly, a starvation crisis unfolded, with many children dying of hunger. The population is on the brink of famine, with the United Nations estimating that more than 60 per cent of buildings and vital infrastructure have been destroyed. The military takeover of Gaza City could intensify global concerns over civilian protection and aid access.

A land turned into dust: What the aerial visuals of Gaza reveal

Sharing a purported video of Gaza from the air, New York city's Democratic Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wrote on X: “Israel doesn’t want the world to see what Gaza looks like from above... From the sky, it’s all there: entire neighborhoods flattened, endless tent cities, a land turned to dust.”

Ben Trew, The Independent newspaper’s chief international correspondent, flew in an aid plane over Gaza. Sharing what she saw, Trew posted on X: “This is Gaza from the sky: ashen destruction and a maze of makeshift tents stretching to the horizon.”

"I spent two days filming & photographing Gaza from a Jordanian plane. 22 months of Israel’s bombardment, blockade & war with Hamas have left a blasted hellscape. Unimaginable," she wrote.

Heidi Levine, an acclaimed photojournalist, shared some pictures that demonstrated how much devastation was caused by Israeli bombing. Reacting to the photo, Jeff Shawn, a X user wrote: "This is as breath-taking as it is heart-breaking...I am in awe. And in tears."

Adwait, another X user wrote: "Israel doesn’t want you to see this picture. They told countries air-dropping aid not to take images. This is what Israel has done to Gaza."

Below, you can see the aerial videos of Gaza City taken from aircraft during airdrop operations this week.

Gaza braces for Israeli occupation

On Thursday (Aug 7), the Israeli security cabinet approved Prime Minister Bejnamin Netanyahu’s plan for the militarily occupation of Gaza City. The plan is for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to take control of Gaza City while giving limited humanitarian aid outside combat zones.

The plan aims five things: Disarmament of Hamas, return of all Israeli hostages it had taken on 7 October 2023, full demilitarisation of Gaza, Israeli control over the territory, and the establishment of a new civilian government to replace Hamas rule.

The plan, awaiting final approval from Israel’s full cabinet, will be a major escalation in Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, and cause further mass displacement of already starving and exhausted civilian population.