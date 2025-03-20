Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 70 Palestinians across Gaza, reported Gaza health ministry officials on Thursday (Mar 20). As Israel resumed its bombing campaign on the Palestinian enclave, Medics said that Tel Aviv’s strikes targeted several houses in northern and southern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s ‘last warning’

The latest slate of strikes comes as Israel issued what it called a “last warning” for Palestinians to return hostages and throw Hamas from power.

Addressing the "residents of Gaza" Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz in a video said: "This is the last warning."

"Take the advice of the President of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you -- including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to."

Katz was referring to a warning US President Donald Trump made earlier this month: "To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

Israel’s latest attack has shattered the relative calm that was witnessed in Gaza since the ceasefire that went into force in mid-January.

However, early on Tuesday, Israel began bombing Gaza, killing hundreds of people, as per estimates by Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

On Wednesday (Mar 19), Israel announced that its forces have resumed ground operations in central and southern Gaza.

As per a Reuters report citing an unnamed Gaza health official, since Tuesday Israeli strikes have killed over 510 Palestinians, over half of them women and children.

‘New and dangerous violation’

Slamming Israel’s ground operation and the incursion into the Netzarim Corridor, a "new and dangerous violation" of the two-month-old ceasefire agreement, Hamas called on mediators to "assume their responsibilities".

The Palestinian group is yet to make threats of retaliation. Talking to the news agency, a Hamas official said that while mediators have stepped up their efforts to placate the situation, “no breakthrough has yet been made”.

(With inputs from agencies)