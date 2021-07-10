Gap between Sputnik V COVID-19 shots can be up to 180 days, says RDIF

The gap between the two shots of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine can be extended up to 180 days and it will remain effective, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday, July 9.

An official at the RDIF, made the comments in a statement after some countries decided to widen the gap between the first and second doses.

As per Kazakhstan, a longer interval between shots provides a stronger immune response.

Argentina has increased the gap to prioritise ensuring that as many people as possible receive at least a single dose.

The RDIF official quoted Gamaleya trials as showing longer gaps had secured a better immune response but provided no further details of the trials.

Meanwhile, an estimated 360 million Indians will get Russian covid vaccine Sputnik V's by the end of March 2022 as India will have approximately 361 million doses of vaccine, officials coordinating the entire vaccine measure in the country have said.

On May 1, India got the first consignment of 1.5 million doses of the vaccine, and the second consignment will also reach soon.

In total, India gets 18 million doses of Sputnik V, three million in May, five million in June and 10 million in July.

Sputnik V vaccine is the third Covid vaccine after Covishield and Covaxin that Indian regulatory authorities have given approval to. More than 60 countries have given approval to Sputnik V and as of May 5, more than 20 million people globally have received the first injection of the Sputnik V vaccine. Interestingly, a combination of vaccines like Sputnik and AstraZeneca for use is being talked about.