/Game over for Emmanuel Macron? President is down, but not out yet. How the French system will protect him

President Emmanuel Macron is always visible on the international stage as the face of European diplomacy in the war in Ukraine. But domestically, his ground is shaking. With five prime ministers in and out of the revolving door, one might think his time is up. But not so fast. France’s unique political system might ensure he completes his term in 2027 despite political and economic headwinds and social unrest. Here are his challenges — and why he might survive the storm.

Emmanuel Macron’s second term descends into paralysis

Macron is set to announce his sixth prime minister on Friday (Oct 10). Once seen as a centrist reformer and European leader, Macron now presides over a France beset by political gridlock, economic stagnation, and social unrest that regularly triggers protests. His approval rating has plummeted to 17 per cent, and five prime ministers have cycled through office in under three years — instability unseen since the Fourth Republic.

Macron’s decision to dissolve parliament in 2024 backfired

Arguably overconfident, Macron called snap elections in 2024, which resulted in a hung National Assembly. His Renaissance party holds only 166 seats, trailing the left-wing New Popular Front (193) and the far-right National Rally (142). What followed was chaos. Prime Ministers Elisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal, Michel Barnier, François Bayrou, and Sébastien Lecornu all failed to stabilise governance — with Lecornu’s tenure ending after just 27 days. Macron attempted cross-party talks, but perceptions of his irrelevance are growing.

On French streets, anger continues to mount

French streets remain a barometer of social tension. Macron’s pension reform — raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 — sparked mass protests. Austerity plans totalling €44 billion in savings triggered strikes. The “Bloquons Tout” movement has organised blockades, while unrest in New Caledonia over voting rights reforms has highlighted deep colonial-era fractures. Once a symbol of modernisation, Macron is now seen by many as elitist and socially divisive.

France faces a deepening fiscal crisis

French public debt reached €3.346 trillion — or 114 per cent of GDP — in the first quarter of 2025. Deficits are projected at 5 to 5.4 per cent of GDP. Macron failed to pass the 2026 budget due to the parliamentary deadlock, forcing France to operate under emergency spending rules. Markets are jittery, and the risk of credit downgrades looms.

Yet, Macron is unlikely to leave office early

Despite some allies calling for his resignation, Macron is expected to serve his full term thanks to France’s constitutional system. The Constitution of the Fifth Republic ensures presidential stability. Impeachment is only possible in cases of a “breach of duties,” and requires supermajorities in both parliamentary chambers and a ruling by a special court. No French president has ever been removed this way. Charles de Gaulle resigned voluntarily in 1969; others left only after losing elections.

Macron could still dissolve parliament again

With 18 months left until the 2027 election, Macron technically could dissolve parliament again — but he is unlikely to do so. Even as a lame-duck president, powerless domestically but constitutionally protected, he has the right to remain.

In the end, Macron has become a symbol of the very dysfunction he aimed to overcome as France’s youngest president. Politically isolated, economically constrained, and socially rejected, his authority has collapsed. But the system that protects the presidency ensures he stays — not because he can govern, but because he cannot be removed.