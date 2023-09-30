Gabon's ousted president's wife charged with 'money laundering'

Gabon's ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba's wife, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, was charged with "money laundering", the public prosecutor said on Friday (Sep 29), a month after the army overthrew her husband in a coup.

Along with Sylvia Bongo, one of the couple's sons has also been accused of having pulled the strings in the oil-rich country by the coup leader.

Their eldest son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, has already been charged with corruption and misappropriation of public funds with several former cabinet members and two ex-ministers.

Sylvia Bongo was, on Thursday (Sep 28), charged by an investigating judge and was further ordered to remain under house arrest, Andre Patrick Roponat announced on state TV channels.

Roponat said that she also faces other charges including concealment and forgery.

Sylvia Bongo has been under house arrest in the capital Libreville since the August 30 coup.

She has been isolated from her husband and her French lawyers filed a complaint in Paris against what they stated "appears to be a hostage-taking".

"No one is above the law but the law must be respected for all," one of her lawyers Francois Zimeray told news agency AFP on Friday (Sep 29).

"What to think of a justice system which keeps people in solitary confinement for weeks before charging them, without having access to a defence?"

Bongo's corrupt practices

Military officers of the Central African nation Gabon announced on August 30 that they had taken power "on behalf of the Gabonese people" and that they were "putting an end to the current regime". The coup occurred just after the results of the country's general elections were announced to pave the way for a third presidential term for Ali Bongo Ondimba, who over the years gained notoriety for his alleged corrupt practices.

"The general elections of August 26, 2023, as well as the truncated results, are cancelled. The borders are closed until further notice. All institutions of the Republic are dissolved," a military officer announced on television.

The military described the August 26 elections as having not met the conditions for a transparent ballot. "In addition, irresponsible, unpredictable governance has led to a steady deterioration in social cohesion, threatening to drive the country into chaos," the military officer reasoned.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE