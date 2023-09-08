Gabon’s military govt appoints former opposition leader, Raymond Ndong Sima, as interim PM

Gabon’s military which seized power of the Central African nation after a coup appointed former opposition leader, Raymond Ndong Sima, as prime minister of the transitional government on Thursday (September 7). This comes days after Gabonese General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the coup that ousted President Ali Bongo, was sworn in as the interim president.

Sima’s appointment as interim PM

Sima, 68, was an outspoken critic of Bongo, who was ousted by military officers following a coup on August 30, minutes after the announcement that he had secured a third term after an election whose result has since been annulled by the military after saying it was not credible.

The newly appointed Gabonese PM is an economist and also served as Bongo’s prime minister from 2012 to 2014. However, in 2016, Sima resigned and ran against Bongo for president and again as part of an opposition coalition in the recently concluded elections.

Sima’s appointment was announced on state TV on Thursday in a decree by Oligui, who was sworn in as interim president on Monday. Bongo had been in power since 2009 and succeeded his father Omar Bongo, who ruled the Central African of 2.3 million people for 42 years.

Bongo’s ouster was widely celebrated in the capital Libreville, and the military government moved quickly to consolidate power with the coup leader sworn in as the interim president who has vowed to “hold free, transparent and credible elections” after a still-unspecified transition period.

The former president, who had been under house arrest since the coup, is now free, said the Gabon junta, on Wednesday (Sep 6) and could travel abroad for medical checks if he wished.

What’s happening in Gabon?

Abdou Abarry, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Central Africa, met Oligui on Wednesday and told him that the UN would assist the country as it made a fresh start.

“Once we know the roadmap, the timetable, once a government will have been appointed, our different agencies will make the necessary contacts and continue to support Gabon,” said Abarry after the meeting in Libreville, in remarks broadcast on Gabon 24 TV.

The Central African regional bloc ECCAS has also proposed a 12-month transition period to Gabonese authorities, a senior government official taking part in discussions within the 11-nation bloc told Reuters. “We are awaiting their response,” the source told the news agency.

This comes after the ECCAS suspended Gabon on Monday but sent the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, as its representative to meet the country’s coup leader and president.

(With inputs from agencies)





