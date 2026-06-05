/‘Futile to try pressuring PM Modi’: Putin says India-US relations do not affect ties with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that attempts by the United States to pressure India over its longstanding ties with Russia would be futile and ineffective and that New Delhi would continue to pursue its own national interests. Speaking during a meeting with heads of leading global news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin described India as a reliable partner and one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, reported RIA Novosti.

“It is useless to pressure Prime Minister Modi,” Putin said, adding that India would resist external attempts to influence its cooperation with Russia.

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Putin also dismissed suggestions that India’s growing relationship with the United States could undermine its ties with Moscow. He said Russia sees no negative consequences from India’s bilateral relations with other countries.

“There is a privileged strategic partnership between us, it has been developing over the years,” said Putin.

The Russian president praised India’s economic performance, saying the country was demonstrating impressive growth and had firmly established itself among the world’s leading economies.

“India is among world’s major economies and is currently demonstrating an impressive rate of economic growth,” Putin said.

“India has achieved remarkable economic results thanks to the hard work of its people. This is a result of the Modi government’s work,” Putin said.

Hailing the expanding economic ties between the two nations, Putin expressed confidence that bilateral trade between Russia and India would reach $100 billion in the coming years.

“I am confident that Russia and India will reach $100 billion in bilateral trade in the coming years,” he said.

“There’s a lot of joint work going on between the countries, and there’s potential to achieve more ambitious goals. There are plans in the energy sector, including nuclear energy. Russia will continue to invest in the Indian economy,” he said.

“There are promising, far-reaching plans,” Putin added.