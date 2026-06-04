India's Ambassador to Kuwait Paramita Tripathi on Thursday (June 4) visited the Central Mortuary of Kuwait where the mortal remains of the Indian national who lost his life in an alleged drone attack on Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday (June 3), was brought.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs 13 Indian nationals have also been injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Tripathi during her visit to the mortuary said, "The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased Indian national and is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for expeditious transportation of mortal remains."

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She also visited the Indian nationals injured in the attack on the Airport. Tripathi spoke to those injured and assured them of all possible help.

While, Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, during an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi on Thursday (June 4) said, “Our mission in Kuwait is in touch with the family and is coordinating closely with the local authorities. His mortal remains are expected to arrive in India tomorrow. Thirteen Indian nationals have also been injured in the attack, and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kuwait. Our mission is extending all assistance to the injured and is in close touch with the local authorities."

“Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns,” he added.

The attack on Kuwait International Airport is being described as the first deadly strike in the Gulf since the April 8 ceasefire came into effect.

Iran denies attack on Kuwait International Airport

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has denied any involvement in the attack on Kuwait International Airport, claiming the damage was caused by a malfunction in the US-made Patriot missile defence system rather than an Iranian strike.

Citing an investigation, Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency quoted an IRGC spokesperson as saying that the IRGC Aerospace Force did not target the civilian airport. The spokesperson instead alleged that Patriot missiles struck the terminal after failing to intercept incoming Iranian projectiles.

“The Aerospace Force did not target Kuwait Airport. The damage was caused by Patriot systems that landed on the terminal after a failed interception attempt," the spokesperson said.