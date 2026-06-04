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Delhi University professor found dead inside her flat, murder suspected

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 23:21 IST
Delhi University professor found dead inside her flat, murder suspected

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The incident came to light after the police received a PCR call from her sister informing that Debosmita had been murdered.

An assistant professor of Delhi University college was found murdered in her apartment in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday afternoon, police said. The A 49-year-old victim identified as Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was living alone in the flat.

The incident came to light at around 2.35 pm after the police received a PCR call from her sister, Devarati Paul, informing that Debosmita had been murdered and was lying inside the flat at Satyam Apartments, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said in an official statement.

An investigation is underway and more information is awaited in the case.

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About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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