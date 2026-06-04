/VIDEO: Lufthansa Boeing 787 suffers landing-gear failure before takeoff, several injured

A Boeing 787 jetliner of the Lufthansa airline experienced a nose landing gear collapse while parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport, Germany on Thursday (June 4). There were no passengers on the flight when the incident happened, however the aircraft was damaged.

Lufthansa in a statement released after the incident said, “Passengers ​had not yet boarded,” but there were some crew members and staff on the flight when it faced a nose landing gear collapse.

“Several staff members were injured and are currently receiving medical ​treatment,” the spokesperson said further.

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Videos and photos of the incident has gone viral on social media in which one can see the front section of the aircraft falling down several meters (yards) and a ground crew member standing nearby quickly backing away as emergency vehicles surround the area.

The doors to the nose gear bay broke off upon impact.

It is not yet clear whether the mishap happened due to human error or a possible defect.

According to data from FlightRadar24, the plane was built only last year, and entered into service in February. So, for a plane this new such incident is unusual, say experts.