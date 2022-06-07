Funds needed for tackling climate disasters up ‘more than 800%’ in 20 years: Report

The climate crisis is getting worse every year and that the funding needed to take care of the situation has also increased at an alarming rate in the last few decades. According to a new report by Oxfam, the funding that is needed by the United Nations to tackle climate disaster has actually gone up by more than 800 per cent. However, the report also found that rich countries are meeting only half of the necessary budget and that can become a problem in the long run. In 2021, the UN needed $329bn to combat “extreme weather events such as droughts, floods and wildfires” – the third highest ever in history and more than double of what the rich countries ended up paying.

“Rich countries are not only failing to provide sufficient humanitarian aid when weather-related disasters hit. They are also failing to keep their promise to provide $100bn a year to help developing countries adapt to the changing climate and blocking calls for finance to help them recover from impacts such as land that’s become unfarmable and infrastructure that’s been damaged.”

“Wealthy countries like the UK need to take full responsibility for the harm their emissions are causing and provide new funding for loss and damage caused by climate change in the poorest countries,” Danny Sriskandarajah, Oxfam GB’s chief executive, explained according to The Guardian.

The report also said that poorer countries, who are going through a number of climate disasters, have requested a combined $63-75bn in emergency humanitarian aid in the last five years. However, the lack of funding has resulted in fewer aids and a huge dent in the overall finances.

