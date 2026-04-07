/From US, Kuwait to India, nations alert citizens as Trump's Hormuz deadline nears

Multiple countries, including the United States, Kuwait, and India, have advised their citizens on Tuesday (April 7) to exercise caution in the coming days and take precautionary measures, including staying away from high-risk areas, as President Trump's deadline to strike Iran's power plants, civilian infrastructure, and bridges, if Tehran does not comply with his demand to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz draws near.

Trump further escalated his rhetoric against Tehran on Tuesday, threatening to erase an entire civilisation if US demands are not met, writing on Truth Social, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again," while simultaneously mounting pressure for a deal, saying "something revolutionarily wonderful can happen."

India tells citizens in Iran: Avoid military installations, stay put

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The Indian embassy in Iran advised its nationals still in the country to remain where they are for the next 48 hours and stay indoors. "Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric and military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the embassy," the embassy said.

Those staying in embassy-arranged hotels have been advised to remain indoors and stay in regular contact with on-site embassy teams. The mission also urged all Indian nationals to closely monitor official updates.

US warns citizens against Hajj travel amid tensions

Trending Stories

The United States has urged its citizens to reconsider travelling to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage next month, citing security concerns.

In a statement posted by the US embassy in Riyadh, and pointing to a recent travel advisory cautioning against visiting Saudi Arabia due to Iranian missile and drone attacks, the embassy said, "Due to the ongoing security situation and intermittent travel disruptions, we advise reconsidering participation in Hajj this year."

Kuwait imposes midnight curfew amid Hormuz standoff



Kuwait asked residents to avoid going outside from midnight until Wednesday morning, hours ahead of the US deadline for Iran to agree to a deal or face major strikes on civilian infrastructure. "The interior ministry tells citizens and residents that it is crucial to stay at home and avoid going out, unless absolutely urgent, from midnight Tuesday, April 7 until 6 am Wednesday, April 8," it said in a statement shared on X.

Bahrain suspends main port operations ahead of US deadline



Bahrain's main port announced a suspension of operations starting early Wednesday, around the time of the US deadline for Iran to agree to a deal or face attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"Operations in Khalifa Bin Salman Port will be temporarily suspended from early April 8. We continuously adapt our operations to the circumstances and have, as a result, temporarily paused operations in recent weeks when needed," APM Terminals Bahrain, which operates the port, AFP reported.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)

