/From golden statue to aircraft - inside Donald Trump’s library and museum built on 2.63-acre of land

Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, unveiled the first renderings of his father's presidential library and museum on Monday (March 30), offering a glimpse into an ambitious waterfront project planned for downtown Miami.

Sharing the designs on social media platform X, Eric Trump said that he had “poured my heart and soul” into the project alongside his team at the Trump Organisation. He described the development as a “landmark on the water” that would serve as a lasting tribute to his father.

Towering design with signature features

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According to a promotional video released on the project’s website, the library is envisioned as a sleek skyscraper bearing the “Trump” name in gold lettering near its top. A spire at the peak is designed to illuminate in red, white and blue, reflecting the colours of the US flag.

The entrance will feature a gold presidential seal and lead visitors into a complex that includes a full-sized Air Force One display. Additional military aircraft are set to be showcased on an upper level. Plans also include a grand auditorium anchored by a large golden statue of Trump with his fist raised, a replica of the Oval Office, and an opulent ballroom adorned with gold detailing.

The design has been prepared by Bermello Ajamil, a Miami-based engineering and architecture firm. The project will be built on a 2.63-acre plot that previously belonged to Miami-Dade College. The institution’s board of trustees voted last year to transfer the land to the state of Florida, which subsequently transferred it to the Donald J Trump Presidential Library Foundation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had proposed dedicating the land for the library ahead of the board’s decision.

What about the legality?

But the transfer process drew legal scrutiny. Local historian and activist Marvin Dunn filed a lawsuit alleging that the trustees violated transparency laws by approving the move without a public hearing. The suit also cited a county appraisal valuing the land at more than $67 million.