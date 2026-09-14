/From BRICS rebuke to Kushner's Doha strike statement: Is Israel being isolated globally?

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and special adviser, Jared Kushner, said that the international pressure fallout from Israel’s strike in Doha last year allowed the US to push Israel towards a Gaza agreement. In a video appearance at a conference in Kyiv over the weekend, Kushner stated that Washington utilised the situation created by the strike to increase pressure on Israel and move it towards a deal.



Kushner's statements were in connection to the September 2025 military strike in Doha, Qatar, where Israeli warplanes targeted senior Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. However, the strike failed to eliminate the top leadership, resulting instead in the deaths of lower-ranking members and a Qatari security officer.



“We used that dynamic in order to push them into a deal that now today they’re quite happy with,” he said. “At the time, they were a little uncomfortable with kind of what we were pushing them to do," Kushner said, adding that the attack, however, proved beneficial for Israel as well as the people of Gaza with the formation of new government.

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“Ultimately, it turned out to be great for them,” he said of Israel. “And it turned out to be great for the people of Gaza, because now we have a new government there.” Kushner did not hold back in his assessment of Israel's operation in Doha.



“Israel did the strike in Doha, which was a terrible thing,” Kushner said. “And obviously, it was unsuccessful as a military operation. And that led to Israel being globally isolated.” He indicated that the new governing structure in Gaza was expected to step in as progress is made on demilitarisation efforts, stating that this new setup is set to take over soon once headway is made on that front.

What is BRICS statement targeting Israel?

The 140-point document of the BRICS Summit mostly deals with broad global issues, trade between countries, rules around AI, fighting terrorism, and reforming the United Nations, In the document, paragraphs 30 through 35 highlights a rare and unequivocal rebuke of Israel's interests under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in West Asia.



When it comes to Israel the declaration is far more explicit. On the Gaza issue, BRICS voiced alarm over the ongoing violence, rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, and reaffirmed its backing for a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.