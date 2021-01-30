Fresh protests break out in France over new security bill

A fresh wave of protests broke out in France on Saturday against the proposed French security bill, which has received criticism from many in the country.

Critics believe the new security bill will restrict filming of police officers and posting their images and videos, showing police brutality, on social media.

Hundreds of locals took to streets in several French cities claiming the new security bill to be unfair and a free pass for police brutality.

Activists from the famous movement group 'yellow vest' were also seen protesting on the streets. People also called on saving the cultural sector in the country.

"I have two reasons for coming today -- the comprehensive security law and also to support culture," Kim, a 24-year-old civil service intern told local reporters. "Lots of stores are open, the metro is packed, yet cultural sites are closed, even though we can apply protective measures."

Also watch|

Protestors were also raising their voice against usage of surveillance tools such as pedestrian cameras and drones. Locals started protesting against the proposed security bill after police officers were recorded beating up a Black man on the streets.

Young people of the country also used this opportunity to ask for freedom to hold rave parties in the country. This has come up after the French Police had shut down a rave party in Brittany which was being attended by nearly 2,400 people at the start of this year.