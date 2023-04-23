French President Emmanuel Macron laments not selling his pension reform plan adequately to public

French President Emmanuel Macron regrets he was not involved sufficiently in selling his highly unpopular pension reform bill to the public. Macron's statement comes just over a week after he signed the bill into law but has since faced a hailstorm of criticism.

"Perhaps the mistake was not being sufficiently present to give a substance to the reform and carry it myself," Macron told Le Parisien newspaper, adding that he still had "confidence" in Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne whose job is seen as being on the line.

Ever since the reform bill was introduced, Borne has been one of the most vocal voices backing it. According to Borne, extending the pension age prevents the French fiscal system from collapsing under the weight of deficits.

"Leaving these deficits to grow would be irresponsible...It would lead inevitably to a massive increase in taxes, a reduction in pensions and would pose a threat to our pensions system," said Bonne.

"I'm very aware that making changes to our retirement system is causing anxiety and fears among French people."

Government in danger

Meanwhile, Macron added that his government may be in danger, come the next election as far-right leader Marine Le Pen continues to make gains.

"Marine Le Pen will arrive (in power) if we are unable to respond to the challenges of the country and if we introduce a habit of lying or denying reality," he said.

The next presidential election is scheduled for 2027 but Le Pen has made sizeable gains in swaying the fence-sitters to her campaign. Macron has smelled the coffee and is warning the public about Le Pen's anti-immigration stance.

French court approves the bill

Earlier this month, the French court approved Macron's controversial pension reform plan to raise the retirement age. The decision was validated by the nine-member Constitutional Council after almost three months of protests across the country.

The council was of the view that the government's actions were in line with the constitution and that the retirement age should be raised.

According to reports, the court rejected six minor proposals, which included forcing large companies to publish data regarding how many employees above 55 were working for them and creating a special contract for older workers.

Additionally, the council rejected a proposal put forth by the leftist parties which sought to organise a referendum on the pension reform.

The very next day, Macron penned the bill into law by giving his assent. However, the protests over the reforms are yet to stop. The Parisians are still taking to the streets and demanding that Macron restore the status quo.

