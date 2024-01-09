French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns, President Macron hails her 'exemplary' performance

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday (January 8) resigned from her post as President Emmanuel Macron was preparing to announce a long-awaited cabinet reshuffle. The changes are expected as the French president seeks a new momentum in last three years in the presidential office.

It is being reported in media that Education Minister Gabriel Attal (34) is a favourite to succeed Borne but no official announcement was made in the immediate aftermath of Borne's resignation.

If he is appointed prime minister, Attal would be the youngest ever and first openly gay prime minister of the country.

"Ms Elisabeth Borne today submitted the resignation of the government to the president, who accepted it," the presidency said in a statement.

Macron trumped the far-right in French politics to win second presidential term in 2022. However, his second term has seen his government face crises such as unpopular pension reforms. During his second term he lost his overall majority in parliamentary elections. The immigration legislation was controversial too.

Borne (62) was the second woman to lead France.

After she tendered her resignation, Macron took to X (formerly Twitter) and thanked Borne for "work in the service of our nation that has been exemplary every day". He did not explicitly mention her resignation in his post.

Besides Attal, the other favourites for the post of PM are 37-year-old Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and 43-year-old former agriculture minister Julien Denormandie.

AFP however, cited a source close to the government and said that Attal was the clear favourite.

In French government, the president deals with setting the general policies while the prime minister managed the day-to-day functioning of the government. This also means that if the administration runs into trouble, it is the PM who faces most heat.