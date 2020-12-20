French 'Ice Man' sets record for enduring the cold in a glass cabin

Think your surroundings are cold right now? Think again, for a French man has done the unthinkable. Roman Vandendorpe from France set a world record on Saturday after sitting immersed in ice cubes for a long time - the longest ever on record!



Vandendorpe sat in freezing ice cubes to raise money for childhood cancers.

A health worker, the 34-year-old French man sat in ice upto his neck for two hours, 35 minutes, and 43 seconds - 40 minutes more than the previous record.

Also read: An arrow went through this deer's head and it is still alive

He could be seen in a glass cabin in the French town of Wattrelos.



The man claimed that he underwent training before immersing himself in ice, especially in December. He reportedly trained to “overcome human limits” by employing neuro-cognitive techniques that run on “imagination and concentration” which put him “in a state of daydreaming”.



Vandendorpe broke the record in the company of 50 people, claiming that the secret to all successes lies in training.



"If we train, if we give our all, we can advance (and) obtain results that can improve things”, local media quoted him as saying.

Also read: 'Ghost boat' washes ashore with cocaine worth USD 80 million

According to The Bangkok Post, Vandendorpe trains by sitting in an ice-cold jacuzzi. He also trains by sitting in a 500-litre freezer. But that’s not it! He also buried himself in show in the French ski resort of Chamonix before breaking the record head on!



The money raised by breaking this record will be donated to the Wonder Augustine association, which was founded in Wattrelos after a four-year-old girl passed away from brain cancer two years ago.

"Everyone can donate one euro for every minute Romain remained immersed in ice," claimed Steve de Matos, the association’s head.



Vandendorpe had met the four-year-old “Augustine” a few days before she passed, which may have inspired him to take up the cause.



"Always be hopeful”, the man said!