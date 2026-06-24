/Free films, cool air: Geneva opens cinemas to seniors amid heatwave

Geneva has opened the doors of its cinemas to elderly residents seeking relief from a punishing heatwave, offering free daytime screenings in air-conditioned theatres as temperatures soar across Switzerland. The programme, organised by local cinemas in partnership with regional authorities, is aimed at residents aged over 65. Hundreds of seniors have attended screenings since the scheme began on June 18, providing a cool refuge as temperatures in the city are forecast to reach 36°C this week, according to the Swiss weather agency MeteoSuisse.

“The hotter it gets, the more the cinema becomes a place of refuge,” Laurent Dutoit, manager of three participating cinemas, told Reuters.

Dutoit said around 650 people had already taken up the offer in less than a week. For many attendees, the initiative offers more than just protection from the heat.

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“It’s fantastic because it allows us not only to get out of the house and go to the cinema, but also to have an air-conditioned theatre, and to have a good time,” Gillieron said.

The move comes as Switzerland experiences one of its hottest Junes on record amid a wider heatwave affecting much of Europe. Daytime temperatures have climbed to 35°C in lowland areas, with some regions exceeding 36°C.

MeteoSuisse forecaster Elie Kirchner said the prolonged spell of hot weather highlighted the severity of current conditions. “It truly underscores the exceptional nature of this heatwave, which is very long and quite intense,” Kirchner told Reuters.