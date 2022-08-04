France steps up for LGBTQ rights, to appoint an ambassador by the end of this year

A sensitive approach is required while addressing LGBTQ rights. Not because of the individuals who are part of the community, but because of those outside the community. People still find it difficult to accept the LGBTQ community despite years, if not decades, of advocacy. Now, to represent France's voice in the ongoing struggle Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced that the French government will soon create an ambassador's post promoting LGBTQ rights across the world.

AFP reports that on the 40th anniversary of France's repeal of a statute discriminating against homosexuals from the World War II era, Borne told an audience that the new envoy will coordinate the foreign ministry's policies and serve as "France's voice" for the advancement of LGBTQ rights.

As per her "the battle for the minds is not yet won," and the discrimination against the community "continues to exclude, injure and sometimes even kill" people.

She also acknowledged that "hurtful comments" were made by members of President Emmanuel Macron's government in the past, but assured that no such "ambivalence" exists now. This is believed to be a reference to a 2013 comment by Regional Affairs Minister Caroline Cayeux, who joined the government in a reshuffle last month.

Speaking in the Senate, Cayeux had said that the proposed legalisation of gay marriage was "against nature." Then, in an apparent effort to defend herself, last month she said: "I have to say that I have a lot of friends among those people," the statement once again incited fury.

During a visit to an LGBTQ centre in Orleans, central France, PM Borne announced that the ambassador will be named by the end of the year. The envoy will "campaign for the decriminalisation everywhere of homosexuality and trans-identity," added Borne.

